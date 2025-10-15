Over 80K motorists booked for using mobile while driving in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a special enforcement drive launched by the Hyderabad traffic police across the city to curb the use of mobile phones while driving, over 80000 cases have been reportedly booked between January 1 and October 12.

According to a release by the traffic police, 80555 cases were booked, out of which 2345 were booked between October 13 and October 14.

“Motorists are strictly warned against using mobile phones while driving or riding. Violators will face stringent legal action, including court penalties,” read the release.

Also Read Hyderabad police commissioner cautions against using mobiles while driving

The special drive comes after the newly appointed Hyderabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar cautioned against using mobile phones while driving. In an X post, he said that such acts endanger both passengers and drivers.

“Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators. Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life stay focused, stay safe,” his post read.

Citizens can report traffic violations through the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626, the e-Challan helpdesk at 8712661690, or via the department’s official social media handles on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).