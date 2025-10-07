Hyderabad police commissioner cautions against using mobiles while driving

Hyderabad: Nowadays several taxi drivers are seen using mobile phones while on duty. The Hyderabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar on Tuesday, October 7 cautioned against the same and stressed on road safety.

In a post on X, Sajjanar said that the safety of oneself and fellow commuters is paramount while traveling on road. “Many drivers, including auto-rickshaw and cab/bike taxi drivers, are often seen watching videos or using earphones while driving. This is dangerous and a punishable offence. Hyderabad Traffic Police will take strict action against such violators. Safety of self, passengers, and fellow road users is paramount. No distraction is worth a life stay focused, stay safe, ” read the post.

It has become common for auto drivers or bike taxi riders to use their mobile phones to watch reels and YouTube content while ferrying passengers from one place to another. While some drivers are constantly speaking on the phone via earphones, others drive one-handed while answering calls.

Many passengers have raised concerns over the issue as they fear for their safety. However, no concrete action is taken against such drivers. In one such incident a man who booked a bike ride from Lakdi ka Pul to Banjara Hills on October 4 noticed that the rider was watching reels on his mobile phone during the ride.

Despite concerns expressed by the passenger, the rider paid no heed to safety, adding that he does it regularly.