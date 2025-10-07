HC puts Person-In-Charge postings in fishermen bodies under court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clarified that the appointment of Persons In-Charge for district fishermen cooperative societies across the state will be subject to final judgment.

It has directed the government and the elections department to file a counter in the matter.

Government Order (GO) No. 60, issued on September 3 for appointing Chief Promoters and Persons In-Charge, along with proceedings dated September 16 based on it, were challenged in the High Court by B Mallesham and nine others. Justice T Madhavi Devi heard the case.

The petitioners’ counsel, DL Pandu, argued that the decision to run cooperative societies without elections and with Persons In-Charge is against earlier orders of the High Court.

After hearing arguments, the judge issued notices to several officials named as respondents and adjourned the matter to October 13.

The court stated that any appointments of Persons In-Charge made in the meantime will remain subject to the final judgment.