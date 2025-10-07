HC puts Person-In-Charge postings in fishermen bodies under court

GO 60, Sept 16 proceedings challenged; HC says interim postings subject to outcome of pending case.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th October 2025 9:04 am IST
Fishermen
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has clarified that the appointment of Persons In-Charge for district fishermen cooperative societies across the state will be subject to final judgment.

It has directed the government and the elections department to file a counter in the matter.

Government Order (GO) No. 60, issued on September 3 for appointing Chief Promoters and Persons In-Charge, along with proceedings dated September 16 based on it, were challenged in the High Court by B Mallesham and nine others. Justice T Madhavi Devi heard the case.

Memory Khan Seminar

The petitioners’ counsel, DL Pandu, argued that the decision to run cooperative societies without elections and with Persons In-Charge is against earlier orders of the High Court.

After hearing arguments, the judge issued notices to several officials named as respondents and adjourned the matter to October 13.

The court stated that any appointments of Persons In-Charge made in the meantime will remain subject to the final judgment.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 7th October 2025 9:04 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button