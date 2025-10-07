Telangana HC puts off Telugu 2nd language plea, notes govt’s exemption for this year

Govt exemption for this academic year prompts HC to adjourn Telugu 2nd language PIL for six weeks without interim orders.

Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday, October 6, stated that no interim orders are required on the implementation of the government directive making Telugu a compulsory second language, as the government has already granted exemption for the current academic year.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice GM Mohiuddin took up the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by Pramila Pathak of Hyderabad, who challenged the state government’s proceedings issued on December 7 and 19 last year mandating Telugu as the second language in schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge, and other boards.

Court notes govt’s exemption

During the hearing, the court noted that the government had already issued an exemption and that a single-judge bench had granted a stay in a similar petition filed by certain private schools.

Considering these developments, the bench observed that there was no immediate need to hear the present petition and adjourned the matter for six weeks without passing any interim orders.

