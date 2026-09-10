Over 8K grain procurement centers soon in Telangana: Chief Secy

Hyderabad: Ahead of paddy procurement in the Kharif season, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju announced 8,283 grain procurement centers across Telangana and plans and the government’s plans to procure 65 lakh tonne of produce in 2026-27.

Addressing a coordination meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, September 10, he said that during the previous monsoon season, paddy was cultivated on about 70 lakh acres, resulting in a production of 154.41 lakh metric tonnes, of which 71.86 lakh metric tonnes were procured.

“Paddy was cultivated across approximately 57.7 lakh acres in the state during the 2026-27 monsoon season, with an estimated production of around 119.57 lakh metric tonnes,” he said.

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Officials were asked to complete the arrangements ahead of grain arrival in October and November.

Unique identification number for farmers

Jaju announced that every farmer in Telangana visiting the procurement centers to sell their produce would be given a unique identification number. He ordered the proper execution of the process to link farmers’ Aadhaar details with the bank accounts used for payments.

He stressed no delays in grain procurement, transportation, storage, or payment, and directed that measures be taken to provide transparent and speedy services to farmers.