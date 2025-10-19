Over 9,000 acres recovered from ‘land jihadis’: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday claimed that more than 9,000 acres of property have been recovered from “land jihadis” in Uttarakhand, asserting that now no one will be able to occupy government land “by placing a green sheet” on it.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a new BJP office in Roorkee, Dhami said he has resolved to ensure that Uttarakhand’s demography is not changed, and cited his government’s “strict” anti-conversion and anti-riot laws as well as action against what he said were “land jihad, love jihad and spit jihad”.

250 illegal madrasas sealed: CM

“So far, more than 9,000 acres of land has been freed from ‘land jihadis’, 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and over 500 illegal structures have been demolished. Work on it is still ongoing,” the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

“Now, no jihadi encroaching on government land will be able to occupy government land by covering it with green sheets, blue sheets, yellow sheets, or red sheets,” he said.

Dhami said the state has also taken strict action against “impersonators who defame the Sanatan Hindu faith” under ‘Operation Kalanemi’ — a government campaign to catch people who pose as Hindu seers by hiding their real identities.

Madrasa Board abolished in Uttarakhand

“Recently, our government has also decided to abolish the Madrasa Board in the state by enacting the Minority Education Act,” he said.

When the law comes into effect, the Madrasa Board will be abolished in the state from July 1, 2026, and the curriculum run by the state education board will be implemented in every madrasa in the state.

On the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami reiterated that the UCC was not introduced to target any particular group but to ensure equality among all citizens.