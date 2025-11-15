Over 95 pc enumeration forms distributed to electors in 12 states, UTs under SIR: EC

New Delhi: Over 95 percent of the 5.99 crore electors across nine states and three Union territories have received enumeration forms under ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, the Election Commission of India said on Saturday.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said over 48.67 crore enumeration forms have been distributed in the 12 states and Union territories.

The states and Union territories are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls will be announced separately.

Phase two of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Friday urged all political parties to participate in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls by appointing their workers in all polling stations.

He had also lauded the people of Bihar for “supporting” the exercise to “clean up” the voters’ list.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters here after NDA’s stunning victory in Bihar elections, Modi said voters of Bihar have given a “massive support” to SIR.