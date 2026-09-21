Over four lakh Ganesha idols immersed across Bengaluru in a week

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a steady flow of Ganesh idol immersion processions on Sunday, September 20, with more than four lakh idols reportedly immersed across the city over the past week following the festival celebrations.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has made arrangements at more than 40 locations to facilitate the immersion of idols. Major lakes and designated immersion points, including Ulsoor Lake, Sankey Tank and Yediyur Lake, have been equipped to handle the large number of devotees arriving with idols.

Special arrangements have also been made for the immersion of large-sized idols. Three cranes have been deployed at key locations to assist organisers in safely lowering bigger idols into the designated immersion facilities.

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The immersion ceremonies have been marked by festive scenes across several parts of Bengaluru. Devotees accompanied the idols in processions, with drums and traditional musical instruments adding to the celebrations. Groups of people were seen chanting “Ganapati Bappa Morya” as they bid farewell to the deity.

Children, youngsters and senior citizens participated in the processions, while volunteers and civic officials assisted devotees at several immersion points.

However, the large number of processions also resulted in traffic congestion in some parts of the city. Ulsoor and areas around Commercial Street witnessed heavy vehicular movement, with traffic reportedly remaining slow for extended periods.

Motorists faced delays as processions and crowds occupied stretches of roads leading towards immersion points. Some commuters also complained of inadequate information about alternative routes, adding to the difficulty of navigating the affected areas.

Traffic police were deployed at important junctions and along procession routes to regulate vehicle movement and minimise disruptions.

With immersion activities continuing in different parts of the city, authorities are expected to maintain arrangements at designated locations while monitoring traffic and crowd movement. The civic administration has appealed to organisers and devotees to follow the prescribed routes and safety measures during the remaining immersion processions.