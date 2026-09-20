Karnataka: 16 licences cancelled over suspected fake drug supply

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 16 pharmacies and suspended eight more as part of action against establishments allegedly linked to the distribution of spurious medicines traced to a farmhouse in Bidadi.

The regulatory action followed a raid conducted by the FDA’s Drug Enforcement Wing on August 18 at a farmhouse in Kurubarakeranahalli, near Bidadi. Officials seized suspected spurious medicines, packaging material and equipment allegedly used for repacking and relabelling drugs. The total value of the seized material and machinery was estimated at around Rs 5.05 crore.

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Preliminary findings of the FDA investigation indicated that the premises were allegedly being used as a facility for repackaging medicines. Investigators suspect that relatively inexpensive medicines sourced from other states were being transferred into fresh vials and marketed as costly life-saving drugs manufactured by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Pfizer, among other brands used for fake labels

Some of the suspected counterfeit products reportedly carried forged labels of Pfizer and other established brands. Officials also found that QR codes and scanning codes printed on the suspected labels did not function, raising concerns over the authenticity and traceability of the medicines.

Based on the investigation, the FDA initiated action against 24 pharmacy licences. Sixteen licences have now been cancelled, while eight have been suspended.

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Pharmacies facing cancellation

The establishments facing cancellation include Avesco Healthcare, Bangalore Speciality Pharma, Bengalurus Speciality Pharma, Patel Medi Trade, Rajarajeshwari Pharma, NS Pharma, Surya Specialty Pharma, SWS Pharma, Krupa Healthcare and St Philomena Hospital Drug Centre.

Sagar Pharma, Zymus Pharma and Fortune Medical Solutions are also among the establishments against which regulatory action has been taken. The list includes both wholesale and retail pharmacies located in Bengaluru, as well as an establishment in Hubballi.

FDA probing chain of supply

The FDA is now examining the suspected supply chain to establish how the medicines were procured, repackaged and distributed. Officials are also expected to verify whether the suspected products reached hospitals, medical shops or patients through the pharmacies under scrutiny.

The investigation is particularly significant as some of the medicines were allegedly relabelled and sold as expensive drugs used in critical medical care. The department is likely to examine purchase bills, invoices, stock registers and other records maintained by the establishments to trace transactions.

Officials are also checking the role of distributors, suppliers and other intermediaries who may have facilitated the movement of the suspected medicines.

The FDA action is currently regulatory in nature, while the broader investigation into the alleged manufacture, repackaging and distribution of spurious drugs is continuing. Further action against pharmacies, distributors or individuals could follow if violations are established during the ongoing probe.