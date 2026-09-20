KPSC recruitment probe widens as ED takes IAS officer into custody

Bengaluru: The probe into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s veterinary officer recruitment has entered a fresh phase with the Enforcement Directorate arresting suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and alleged intermediary Basavaraj Kannale.

ED officials had been questioning the duo at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after they were arrested earlier by the CID and remanded in judicial custody. Following four days of questioning, the agency formally arrested them in connection with suspected financial transactions linked to the recruitment case. They were subsequently produced before a special court, which is expected to deal with the ED’s request for custody.

Gangwar, who was the KPSC examination controller until March 2026, is among the central figures being investigated in the alleged recruitment racket. The CID has alleged that the veterinary officer examination process was affected by question paper leakage, manipulation and the use of intermediaries to facilitate the selection of candidates.

Investigators have alleged that candidates were offered jobs in return for large payments. The CID has told the court that 11 candidates allegedly transferred around Rs 70 lakh through banking channels to accounts linked to the intermediary. It has further alleged that part of the money was subsequently used to purchase gold and diamond jewellery.

The investigation has also focused on the alleged relationship between Gangwar and Kannale. Call records and CCTV footage cited by the CID have been examined as part of efforts to establish the nature of their association and trace the movement of funds.

The ED’s involvement has brought the suspected money trail into sharper focus. The agency has previously searched multiple locations connected with KPSC officials, alleged middlemen and candidates and is examining assets that may have been acquired using proceeds allegedly generated through the recruitment racket.

Separately, CID investigators are questioning KPSC member Dr Shanta Hosamani in connection with alleged irregularities involving recruitment interviews. She appeared before the agency after a court rejected her anticipatory bail plea. The CID has reportedly examined phone calls between Hosamani and a candidate who appeared for a KAS interview.

The CID has also conducted searches at premises associated with Hosamani. Investigators are examining digital evidence, communications and other material to determine whether there were further irregularities in the recruitment process.

With both agencies pursuing different aspects of the case, the investigation is now focusing on the alleged examination manipulation, candidate payments, intermediary networks and movement of suspected proceeds. Further arrests or action could depend on the evidence emerging from the ongoing probes.