Karnataka: Tractor runs over them at Ganesh immersion, 2 dead

Raichur: Two boys were killed and another person was critically injured after they fell from a tractor carrying a Ganesh idol and came under its wheels during an immersion procession in Raichur city on Friday, September 18.

The deceased have been identified as Sujith Kumar, 16, and Charan, 14. Vijay Kumar, 32, who also fell from the tractor, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred in Jahirabad locality, where residents had organised a grand procession on the fifth day of the Ganesh festival. The idol was being transported on a tractor driven by a man identified as Munna.

According to the preliminary information, Sujith Kumar, Charan and Vijay Kumar were seated on the engine section near the driver as the procession moved through the locality. When the tractor approached a road hump, the vehicle reportedly crossed it at high speed, causing all three to lose their balance and fall onto the road.

In a tragic turn of events, the tractor ran over them moments after they fell. The three injured persons were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Sujith Kumar and Charan succumbed to their injuries. Vijay Kumar sustained severe injuries and continues to receive treatment, police said.

Case registered against tractor driver

The deaths cast a pall of gloom over the locality, where residents had gathered for the immersion festivities. Family members of the two boys were reportedly inconsolable after learning that the children had died in the accident.

Police have registered a case against tractor driver Munna at the Raichur Traffic Police Station. The case has been registered on allegations of rash and negligent driving.

Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the accident, including the manner in which the tractor was being driven during the procession and the presence of the three persons on the engine section.

Further investigation is underway.