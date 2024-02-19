Over half of Hyderbad’s TSRTC bus fleet diverted to Medaram

Hyderabad: Two weeks ago, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced plans to add 6,000 buses to accommodate Asia’s largest tribal festival, the Medaram Jathara, from February 18 to 24.

In a recent update, TSRTC revealed that 1,800 of Hyderabad’s 2,600 service buses are part of 6,000 buses deployed for Medaram festival, ensuring smooth travel for attendees.

An estimated 30 lakh devotees are expected to participate in the Jathara. To manage this influx, besides RTC, special train services during the festival period facilitate access from various districts of Telangana.

Tourism Department has launched helicopter services, operated by Thumbi Aviation of Bengaluru, starting February 17. These services include a VIP darshan package for Rs. 28,999 per person, covering round-trip transportation, and an aerial fair view for Rs. 4,800 per individual.