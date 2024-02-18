Hyderabad: Helicopter service launched for Medaram Jatara pilgrims

Hyderabad: The tourism department has introduced helicopter services for pilgrims attending the Medaram Maha Jatara festival, which is one of the largest tribal festivals in the world. The helicopter service is operated by Thumbi Aviation, based in Bengaluru. The services were launched on Saturday, February 17.

Passengers can avail VIP darshan, including a round trip, at a cost of Rs. 28,999 per person. Additionally, an aerial view ride over the fair is priced at Rs 4,800 per individual.

For booking helicopter tickets and further inquiries, individuals can contact the following phone numbers: 74834 33752, 04003 99999, or reach out online at infor@helitaxi.com. Bookings are facilitated under the oversight of District Collector Tripathi and the Tourism Department.

Special buses, trains

Additionally, the Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy has announced special trains from February 21 to February 24 to assist devotees traveling to Medaram for the biennial event from various locations in Telangana.

To ensure smooth transportation for attendees visiting, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will deploy an additional 6,000 buses for the Sammakka Saralamma Jathara between February 21 and 24.