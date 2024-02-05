TSRTC to launch 6,000 special buses for Medaram Jathara

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will deploy 6,000 additional buses for Sammakka Saralamma Jathara from February 21 to 24 in order to provide a hassle-free travel experience for those visiting Asia’s largest tribal fair in Medaram.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, along with TSRTC representatives, examined the preparations made by the TSRTC for Monday’s jathara of Tadwai mandal in the Mulugu district. They examined the ticket booths in Tadwai, the three bus stops in Kamaram, the makeshift bus terminal, the base camp, and the forty-eight queue fences arranged across 55 acres in Medaram.

During their visit to the Sammakka Sarakka temple, the ministers offered special prayers. A review meeting was conducted later at the Haritha Hotel in Medaram with TSRTC officials. The RTC officilas were instructed to make all necessary preparations so that pilgrims visiting Medaram Jathara would not encounter any issues.

Since all special buses for the Jathara under the Mahalakshmi project would offer free bus travel, specific precautions should be implemented to that effect.

The ministers praised the efforts of TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar and staff for ensuring safe travel for over Rs 14.50 crore under the Mahalakshmi initiative in Telangana. On February 16, the TSRTC basic cap will begin in Medaram. There will be about 14,000 RTC employees working in the Medaram Jathara, and special measures are being taken for their accommodation and meals.

The Medaram Jathara has been adopted by the TSRTC. Every preparation is being made to keep the devotees from experiencing any difficulties. Over 30 lakh devotees are anticipated to take part in the Jathara, and arrangements have been made to allocate buses based on traffic volume, according to Sajjanar.

Also Read TSRTC launches men-exclusive bus service in Hyderabad

According to the MD of TSRTC, a significant number of pilgrims from the districts of erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, and Adilabad visit Medaram annually. To this end, the corresponding districts have selected up to 51 traffic-generating locations.