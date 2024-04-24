Over Rs 1800 crore spent on Shaadi Mubarak scheme in Telangana

Hyderabad: A recent Right to Information (RTI) request has unveiled that the Telangana government has allocated a substantial sum of Rs 1,807.45 crore to the Shaadi Mubarak scheme between 2019 and 2024. The scheme is designed to provide financial assistance for the marriages of girls from economically weaker sections.

Activist Kareem Ansari, filed the RTI to uncover the expenditure details of this initiative. According to the information provided by the Telangana Minorities Welfare Department, the government’s yearly spending on the scheme has seen fluctuations over the past five years.

In the financial year 2019-2020, the Telangana’s Shaadi Mubarak scheme received Rs 356.04 crore. This was followed by Rs 291.40 crore in 2020-2021, Rs 298.20 crore in 2021-2022, Rs 442.68 crore in 2022-2023, and Rs 419.13 crore in 2023-2024.

Ansari praised the government’s commitment to funding minority and social welfare schemes. He expressed hope that the Congress government would continue to support such initiatives to aid the marginalized sections of society.

Taking to social media platform X, Ansari highlighted the state’s unique commitment to social welfare.

An RTI Reveals That.

The Government of Telangana Spent 1807.45 Crore on the Shadi Mubarak Scheme from 2019 to 2024.



He tagged several local leaders and political accounts in his update, drawing further attention to this significant expenditure.