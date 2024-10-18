Overseas buyers offer Rs 80-100 crore for Prabhas’ film rights

Hyderabad: Prabhas has become one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, and his fame is spreading across the world. With movies like Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD, he has not only ruled the Indian box office but also made a massive impact overseas.

His films are breaking records in places like North America, where he has two movies that grossed over 18 million USD each — an achievement no other Indian actor has managed.

Prabhas’ films do exceptionally well in international markets, and even his so-called flop movies earn hundreds of crores. For example, Salaar made nearly 9 million USD overseas, and Kalki 2898 AD earned 18.5 million USD. These successes are making overseas distributors eager to buy the rights to his upcoming movies at record-breaking prices.

Kalki 2898 AD (X)

Films like The Raja Saab, Fauji (directed by Hanu Raghavapudi), and Spirit (directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga) are being quoted at Rs. 80 to 100 crore for their overseas rights. Distributors are confident that his future films will continue to be box-office hits, despite the high costs involved.

A Growing Overseas Market

Prabhas has created a massive market for Indian cinema abroad. Audiences in North America, Europe, and other regions are willing to pay top prices to see his movies, with tickets often costing up to 35 USD. Buyers from all over the world are now focusing on Indian films, especially those starring Prabhas, leading to high demand and competition for distribution rights.

The pressure is high for Prabhas’ upcoming movies to perform as well as his past hits. Overseas buyers are considering the risks before paying huge amounts for the rights, especially with the added complexity of advance payments and interest. However, Prabhas’ track record gives them confidence.