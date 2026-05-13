Overspeeding car rams into bike in Hyderabad’s Mallapur, two dead

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhar, 40, who worked as a mistri and Ganesh, 45, who worked as a sub-contractor.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:03 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Two people died after an overspeeding car rammed into their bike near Swagath Function Hall in Mallapur late on Tuesday, May 12.

The deceased have been identified as Gangadhar, 40, who worked as a mistri and Ganesh, 45, who worked as a sub-contractor. They were both returning from work at the time of the accident, an official from Nacharam police station told Siasat.com.

A case has been registered under section 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; however, no arrests have yet been made.

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Both of their bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital and have been handed over to their families.

Meanwhile, Ganesh’s wife held a protest outside the Nacharam police station demanding justice for her husband’s death.

“I have two daughters, one is studying, and another is of marriageable age… What am I supposed to do now? Where am I supposed to go?” she told reporters.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 13th May 2026 10:03 pm IST

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