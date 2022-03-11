Owaisi, Mayawati should get awards for helping BJP in UP: Sanjay Raut

After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) overwhelming win in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut taunted Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) chief Mayawati and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) head Asaduddin Owaisi.

Raut remarked that the two leaders must be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna for

“contributing to the BJP’s victory.”

“BJP achieved a great victory. UP was their state, still, Akhilesh Yadav’s seats have increased 3 times from 42 to 125, from 42 to over 125. Mayawati and Owaisi have contributed to BJP’s win, so they must be given Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna,” said Raut.

BJP secured the majority in UP with 155 seats, while BSP won a single seat with 12.8% of votes, despite being considered to be a strong party in Uttar Pradesh. The Owaisi-led AIMIM failed to win a single seat with 0.49 percent of total votes.

Raut further said that it was concerning that a “nationalist party” like BJP was completely rejected in Punjab.

“The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress & Shiv Sena in UP,” he said. BJP won two seats in Punjab, losing to Aam Aadmi Party’s majority of 92 seats.

