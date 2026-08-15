Owaisi seeks X-Ray machine at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, August 14, urged Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha to provide an X-ray machine at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

In a post on X, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president highlighted the equipment shortage at the hospital and said, “Sir Damodar Cilarapu, I request your kind intervention in this matter and necessary directions to the concerned authorities for the immediate procurement and installation of the required equipment. Your intervention would greatly help.”

Sir @DamodarCilarapu I request your kind intervention in this matter and necessary directions to the concerned authorities for the immediate procurement and installation of the required equipment. Your intervention would greatly help. pic.twitter.com/gJcU2Akfjv — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 14, 2026

In the letter, Owaisi said patients requiring X-ray investigations are being sent to Gandhi Hospital, resulting in unnecessary movement, delays in diagnosis and treatment and additional expenditure for patients and their attendants.

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He added that the lack of equipment puts the health of the elderly and the seriously ill at risk, as most of them are depedent of government healthcare facilities. The MP highlighted that the need for four new X-ray machines has already been identified.

Addressing the Telangana Assembly in March, Narasimha had said that government hospitals in the state are equipped with 195 X-ray machines.