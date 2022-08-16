Owaisi slams Centre over targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits

New Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Union government on Tuesday over the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K, alleging that the Centre has failed to provide security to the community.

His remarks came after terrorists killed a Kashmiri Pandit and injured his brother in J&K’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Owaisi alleged that the BJP-appointed L-G in J&K has proved to be unsuccessful, adding that the removal of Article 370 did not help, as the Centre has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“This is another example of the failure of the Narendra Modi government. The responsibility to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K lies with the BJP and the Union government,” Owaisi said.

According to police sources, terrorists fired at Sunil Kumar and his brother Pitambar alias Pinto in Chotigam village in Shopian district on Tuesday.

“Sunil Kumar died on the spot while his brother Pitambar has been shifted to the hospital,” sources said.

Reports said that both the brothers were non-migrants and were living in their ancestral village where the killers struck.