Owaisi condemns National Integration Award to The Kashmir Files

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday in a statement on Friday condemned the decision to reward the ‘fictional’ film, The Kashmir Files with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards.

“Does that film promote national integration? Muslims were abused, hate speeches were delivered and an atmosphere of hate was created after the screening of that movie. Kashmiris were also abused,” Owaisi stated.

“The film was made on fiction and the PM has been promoting such movies. The Kerala story was also promoted by him. Is it the work of the PM to promote films?” questioned Owaisi.

Further expressing his displeasure he stated that the film which spreads hatred and creates a false narrative in society is being honoured with a national integration award.

“That too, one that has been named after a woman who stood for the country’s diversity and pluralism, Nargis Dutt,” added Owaisi.

The Kashmir directed by Vivek Agnihotri witnessed condemnation from leaders across the world with the president of the International Competition jury and Israeli filmmaker Navad Lapid terming the film as ‘vulgar propaganda’ at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

He was backed by all jury members apart from Sudipto Sen.

Apart from Owaisi, several political leaders have expressed their displeasure over the film being awarded the title.

Stalin, Omar slam the award to The Kashmir files:

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed shock stating that the dignity of the national film awards should not be compromised by “cheap politics”.

He took to social media stating that the absence of political bias in the literature and film awards is what makes the awards a timeless honour.

“It is surprising that a controversial film ignored by neutral film critics was awarded the National Integrity Award”, the President of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party added, without directly taking the film’s name. He went on to congratulate the other winners, specifically those who contributed to Tamil cinema.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his indignation by mocking the film’s win on social media.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Omar Abdullah’s tweet mocking his film and said, “This is the biggest award coming from you @OmarAbdullah. If you had commented otherwise, I would have been very disappointed.”

Released in March 2022, The Kashmir Files, a movie made on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 90s according to its director, sparked controversy although supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Hindutva groups.

It was widely critiqued by film critics, opposition parties, and various civil society groups for its rampant Islamophobia and false historical narratives.

Several leaders including former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had earlier called for a ban on the film, saying that the movie spreads hatred.

However, Agnihotri claimed that the film was dedicated to all the victims of terrorism in the Valley.