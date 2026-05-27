Owaisi urges Dharmendra Pradhan to postpone DU exams on Bakrid

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, May 27, called on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and postpone Delhi University’s exams scheduled on Eid al-Adha on May 28, adding that the university is showing a “biased attitude” towards Muslim minorities.

“Sir Dharmendra Pradhan, kindly ensure that the exams are postponed. Delhi University is showing a biased attitude towards Muslim minorities. Will they also say the same thing when festivals of other communities are celebrated?” Owaisi wrote on X. He shared a video of university students protesting outside the campus.

On Wednesday, May 27, a student moved the Delhi High Court challenging the institution’s decision, even as a public holiday was declared by the Union government.

The petitioner, a bona fide student of the Integrated Law Course at the Faculty of Law, claimed that the university continuing the examination on Bakrid was “arbitrary, discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

Also Read Delhi University student files petition in HC against exam on Bakrid

The student said that despite the official announcement, the university arbitrarily decided to continue the examinations. The plea added that the decision violates the rights of Muslim students under Articles 14 (equality before law), 21 (protection of life and personal liberty), 25 (fundamental right to freedom of religion) and 29 (safeguards the cultural and educational rights of minorities).

Also Read Special exam to be held later for students celebrating Bakrid: DU to HC

The university later assured the High Court that a special exam would be held on July 4 for students who missed their semester examination coinciding with Bakrid. However, students continued their protests, claiming that an examination at a later date significantly sets them back, even delaying their results.