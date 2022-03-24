Oyo Rooms delists hotel for denying check-in to Kashmiri man

New Delhi: Hotel chain Oyo Rooms took action against a Delhi-based hotel for denying check-in to Kashmiri man despite booking in advance.

It all started after a video went viral on social media. In the video, the Kashmiri man can be seen asking the reason for denying his entry into the hotel.

A woman employee of the hotel, who is seen in the video, tried to avoid giving reason initially. After talking to someone on phone, she claimed that Delhi police issued instructions not to give accommodation to anyone with a Kashmiri ID card.

After knowing the reason, the man politely left the hotel without asking any further questions.

Oyo Rooms took action after video went viral

Later, National Spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir Student Association Nasir Khuehami shared the video of the incident on Twitter. He also termed the incident, “Impact of The Kashmir Files on ground.”

As soon as the video went viral on social media, Oyo Rooms not only took action against the hotel by delisting it but also made it clear that Oyo Rooms are open for everyone.

Replying to Nasir Khuehami, Oyo Rooms wrote, “We are appalled that this happened. We have taken the hotel off our platform immediately. Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice.”.

Meanwhile, Delhi police have clarified that no such direction has been given. The police also wrote, “some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action”.

A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. The reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police.

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.(1/3)@ANI @PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022

Is it impact of The Kashmir Files?

Many netizens including the one who uploaded the video are alleging that it is an impact of the movie, The Kashmir Files.

The movie has been in controversy ever since its release.

Some of the reactions of netizens are as follows

The credit goes to the movie makers who showed only one sided story. Media & the moviemakers they just want publicity even if it costs peace and brotherhood.The rest of the people wants to do these kind of things & feel great that they achieved the national goal by discriminating — HSadiya (@Humanvoice6) March 23, 2022