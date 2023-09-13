P20 Summit to be held in new Parliament building

P20 is a congregation of Parliamentary Speakers from the Parliaments of G20 nations.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 7:12 am IST
The New Parliament Building (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: India will hold the P20 (Parliament 20) conference between October 12 and 14 in the new Parliament building, sources informed.

Peoples Career

The conference will take place a month after the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which took place in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

P20 is a congregation of Parliamentary Speakers from the Parliaments of G20 nations.

MS Education Academy

It is a meeting which pertains to Speakers and presiding officers of the Parliament from the G20 countries and invitee nations. This will be the ninth meeting of the P20 group, which was set up during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

The P20 provides an opportunity to deepen the recognition of G20 member nations’ efforts and methods of international collaboration in related policies by deliberating upon emerging issues faced by the global community.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 7:12 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button