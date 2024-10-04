Paddy procurement amount to be deposited in 48 hrs: Telangana CM

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2024 9:16 am IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced that farmers cultivating fine rice varieties will receive a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal, in addition to the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Efforts are underway to ensure that the procurement amounts are deposited into farmers’ accounts within 48 hours.

During a video conference on Thursday, October 3, he instructed district collectors to set up dedicated procurement centres for fine rice or to provide exclusive weighing machines at existing centres.

He emphasized that all procedures for identifying and procuring fine rice must be strictly followed.

Reddy warned that lapses in procurement could lead to problems, urging staff to remain vigilant throughout the process.

Paddy was cultivated across 66.73 lakh acres in the state, with the agriculture department projecting a harvest of 140 lakh metric tonnes this season.

Among the harvested paddy, it is anticipated that 58 per cent will consist of fine rice varieties and the cultivation of fine rice is expected to grow further next year.

There is currently little demand for coarse rice varieties, and significant stocks are already held in FCI warehouses.

In relation to DSC certification, officials were instructed to finalize the process by Saturday, with plans to distribute appointment letters on October 9 at LB Stadium.

Officials reported that the certificates of 9,090 candidates have already been verified.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2024 9:16 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button