Paddy worth Rs 9.68 crore goes missing from mill in Nagarkurnool

The incident came to light after the Telangana Civil Supplies and Enforcement officials examined the rice mill on October 14.

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Group of men inspecting a large storage of rice sacks in a warehouse.
Telangana Civil Supplies officils inspect a rice mill in Nagarkurnool.

Hyderabad: Paddy worth Rs 9.68 crore has gone missing from a rice mill in Nagarkurnool district. It was allotted by the Telangana government for custom milling.

The incident came to light after the Telangana Civil Supplies and Enforcement officials examined the rice mill on October 14. Officials found discrepancies between the recorded stock and the quantity available at the mill.

Following the incident, a case was registered against 13 suspects under the Essential Commodities Act.

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A preliminary investigation suggests the paddy was diverted and sold in open markets. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Nagarkurnool Police said, “The accused have been booked, and an investigation is underway.”

The accused are being interrogated.

During the Kharif season, the government allocated paddy procured from farmers to rice mills across Nagarkurnool for custom milling. As per government orders, millers are required to process the paddy into rice and return the stipulated quantity to the government.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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