Padma Shri ‘Bridge Man of India’ Girish Bharadwaj no more at 76

Mangaluru: Padma Shri awardee Dr Girish Bharadwaj, widely known as the “Bridge Man of India” for revolutionising low-cost suspension bridge construction in rural areas, passed away at a private hospital in Sullia early on Tuesday, July 7. He was 76.

Dr Bharadwaj had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment and was admitted to KVG Hospital a few days ago after his health deteriorated. He breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday.

National recognition for constructing more than 140 suspension bridges

An engineer by profession, Dr Bharadwaj earned national recognition for constructing more than 140 suspension bridges across India, connecting remote villages that had long remained cut off due to the absence of road infrastructure. His innovative and cost-effective bridge designs transformed the lives of thousands of people in rural communities.

In recognition of his extraordinary contribution to rural infrastructure and engineering innovation, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on him in 2017.

Education and career

After completing his Mechanical Engineering degree from PES Engineering College in Mandya, Dr Bharadwaj initially established Ayashilpa Engineering Works before dedicating himself to designing and building suspension bridges. His engineering solutions gained prominence not only in Karnataka but also in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

His suspension bridges were built at nearly one-tenth the cost of conventional bridges and could be completed in about three months, compared to several years required for regular bridge construction. His work earned him the affectionate titles “Sullia’s Visvesvaraya” and “Sardar of Suspension Bridges.”

Among his landmark projects was his 100th suspension bridge, constructed at Mandekolu in Sullia near the residence of former Karnataka chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda. He also built bridges in several remote villages, including parts of Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts, providing vital connectivity to isolated communities.

Dr Bharadwaj is survived by his sons Sudarshan and Patanjali, daughter Rashya, and other family members. His wife Usha had predeceased him.

His demise has been widely mourned by engineers, social workers, villagers and admirers, many of whom remembered him as a visionary who used engineering to improve lives rather than pursue commercial success.