Padma Shri honour for ‘Nata Sankirtana’ exponent Yumnam Jatra Singh

Imphal: The family of ‘Nata Sankirtana’ exponent Yumnam Jatra Singh has welcomed the posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri, calling it a national recognition of a life devoted to Manipur’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

The youngest son of the Padma awardee, Yumnam Bishambor Singh, expressed gratitude to the Centre, saying the honour had brought a moment of pride and joy to the family.

Jatra Singh was named a recipient of the Padma Shri award in the ‘unsung heroes’ category on Sunday.

“This is a very delightful and joyous moment for all of us. His passion, dedication and work spanning decades have finally received national recognition. I am very thankful to the central government for this,” he told PTI.

An eminent practitioner of the ‘Nata Sankirtana’ – a traditional Vaishnavite art form central to Manipur’s cultural identity — Jatra Singh was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri in the field of art.

Bishambor Singh said he would receive the award on behalf of his father.

He, however, said that none of the family members had carried forward the art form that defined his father’s life.

“Unfortunately, no one in the family has pursued the art form loved by my father,” he said.

Yumnam Jatra Singh passed away in October 2025 at the age of 102.

Reacting to the announcement, former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the Padma Shri was a profound recognition of Jatra Singh’s unparalleled contribution to the state’s cultural heritage.

“This national recognition stands as an eternal acknowledgement of his selfless service to Manipur’s cultural soul,” Biren Singh added.