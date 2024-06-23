Padma Shri winner and folk artist Sakini Ramachandraiah passes away

Hyderabad: Popular folk singer and Dholi artist Sakini Ramachandraiah passed away at his home near Kothagudem in Bhadradri district on Sunday, June 23, due to age-related ailments. The 61-year-old artist received Padma Shri for his contributions to Adivasi art.

Ramachandraiah, born January 1, 1963, was well known for his expertise in “Kanchumelam-Kanchuthalam” an art form particularly identified with the Koya tribal community. The art form is almost on the verge of extinction and Ramachandraih was the only surviving practitioner of the art who can narrate the history of the sacred festival “Sammakka Sarakka Jathara” in both Telugu and Koya languages in its full totality.

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka extended condolence to the deceased’s family.

“The death of Sri Sakini Ramachandraiah of Koonavaram village Manuguru mandal of Bhadradri district without Padma Shri award is a great loss for folk art. Bringing life to the endangered drum instrument by making the dream of the inherited tribal tradition a life support.. He has saved the tribal culture and traditions and made not only the joint Khammam district but Telangana state famous with his drum instrument all over the country. My deepest condolences and sympathy to his family on his untimely death.” Vikramarka said on X