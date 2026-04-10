Pahadishareef police recover 23 lost mobile phones using CEIR

The police appealed to all citizens to report cases of missing phones and utilise the facilities of CEIR for blocking the mobile phone.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 6:33 pm IST
Pahadishareef police recover mobile phones
Pahadishareef police recover mobile phones. (Photo: hydcitypolice/X)

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef Police recovered 23 lost mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) technology on Friday, April 10.

The missing mobile phones were delivered to their respective owners at the police station itself. The owners of these stolen or missing phones thanked and congratulated the police for their promptness and efficiency in recovering their phones.

Inspector B Lakshmi Narayana Reddy and his team members, along with the police crime branch, were felicitated by senior officers from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (RGI division) and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad zone, for successfully recovering the phones.

Subhan Bakery

The police have also appealed to all citizens to report cases of missing phones and utilise the facilities of CEIR for blocking the mobile phone.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 6:33 pm IST

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