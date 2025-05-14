Pahalgam fallout: Pakistan doubtful for Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir

New Delhi: The national federation is awaiting a government advisory but Pakistan’s participation in this year’s Hero Asia Cup hockey tournament in India is in serious doubt because of the prevalent tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Asia Cup will be staged in Rajgir, Bihar from August 27 to September 7. Hosts India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Oman and Chinese Taipei are scheduled to participate in the 12th edition of the continental showpiece, a qualifying tournament for next year’s World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“It is too early to say anything, but we will follow the government’s directive on this issue, which has been the case in the past,” HI secretary general Bholanath Singh told PTI.

“We can’t predict anything right now, especially after the recent barbaric Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor that India conducted following that. There is still close to three months for the tournament, but we will abide by what our government suggests to us. There is no two ways about it,” Bholanath Singh said.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured many, the government ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country and revoked their visas.

A fortnight after the gruesome incident, India responded by launching ‘Operation Sindoor’ and carried out missile strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This led to further escalation as Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks, which were neutralised by India’s robust air defence system. India responded by hitting military installations and air defence systems located in prominent Pakistani cities like Lahore and Rawalpindi, among others.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart.

“If the government advisory does not give an all clear, then Pakistan won’t travel to India. It all depends on the government’s position at that time,” a federation source told PTI.

In case Pakistan doesn’t get the nod to travel to India, the decision to make the tournament a seven-team affair or bring in a new team to fill the vacant slot will be entirely in the hands of the Asian Hockey Federation.

“It’s very hard to predict right now whether a new team will be added in such a scenario or it will be a seven-team tournament. The Asian Hockey Federation will take a call on this,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The last time a Pakistan hockey team did not compete in a multi-nation event in India was the 2016 Junior World Cup, which took place a few months after a terror attack at the Pathankot air base.

Malaysia had replaced the Pakistani team in that event.

The current scenario has also put a question mark on Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Junior World Cup to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

The Asia Cup assumes high significance as it is a World Cup qualifier, with the winner earning a direct spot for next year’s mega-event that will be held in the Belgian city of Wavre and the Netherlands’ Amstelveen from August 14 to 30.

Five-time winners South Korea are the defending champions, with both India and Pakistan seeking their fourth Asia Cup title.