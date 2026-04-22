Pahalgam terror attack fails to shake national unity, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, April 22 , said that the Pahalgam terror attack cannot shake national unity.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists lost their lives, Reddy took to X and said, “Such reprehensible conspiracies are destined to fail, as the people of the country stand steadfast – united, vigilant, and resolute – in confronting and defeating all forms of terrorism. The Chief Minister also conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families, assuring them that the nation stands in solidarity with them in this hour of remembrance.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy affirmed that heinous terrorist acts such as the attack in Pahalgam can never weaken the unity and resolve of the nation. On the solemn occasion marking one year since the tragic incident, he paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 22, 2026





Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said that India will never bow to any form of terror.

He extended condolences to bereaved families while affirming national unity in grief and a firm resolve that India will never yield to terrorism or allow terrorist designs to succeed.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.”

“As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed,” the Prime Minister added.