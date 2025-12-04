Painting contractor loses over Rs 4L as cyber fraudster hacks his WhatsApp account

Thereafter, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th December 2025 10:54 pm IST
UP man rescued from cyber slavery in Cambodia
Representative Image

Mumbai: A painting contractor lost Rs 4.31 lakh as a cyber fraudster allegedly hacked his WhatsApp account after sending an image of a woman, police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light on Monday, when the 38-year-old victim, a resident of Chunabhatti in central Mumbai lodged a complaint at the Bhoiwada police station, an official said.

According to the complaint, on November 14, he was in Parel area to check a flat to get a painting contract.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

In the evening, he received a call from an unidentified number, in which the caller asked him to check his WhatsApp, as he had sent an image of a woman. But as the caller was not known to him, the complainant disconnected the call.

After some time, he found that he had received a photo of a woman on his WhatsApp and there were various messages with the image, he said.

The complainant then started getting calls, but he did not respond to them, the official said, adding that he also received OTP (one time password) messages.

The victim found it suspicious and he contacted his bank’s helpline number, but the customer care executive disconnected the call, saying the voice was not clear. He tried to call again, but could not establish contact.

Half an hour later, he again started getting OTP messages, which he did not share with anybody. Yet, he received messages that Rs 4.31 lakh had been debited from his account in three transactions, the police said.

Thereafter, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th December 2025 10:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button