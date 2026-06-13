Pak actor Imran Abbas shares romantic video with Ameesha Patel

Islamabad: In an industry often divided by borders and politics, some friendships continue to win hearts simply through warmth and mutual admiration. Over the years, several Indian and Pakistani celebrities have shared bonds that transcend geography, reminding fans that art and human connection know no boundaries.

One such friendship is that of Pakistani actor Imran Abbas and Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. The duo has often grabbed attention for their camaraderie on social media, with fans frequently praising their effortless chemistry and hoping to see them share screen space someday.

Now, the pair is back in the spotlight after a throwback video of them resurfaced online and quickly went viral. In the clip, Imran and Ameesha can be seen singing and performing to Dil Mein Dard Sa Jaga Hai from Ameesha’s 2002 film Kranti.

The video was originally shared by Imran Abbas with the caption, “Happy birthday to my bestie,” as he wished Ameesha on her special day on June 9. While the birthday celebrations may have passed, the heartwarming clip continues to circulate online, once again leaving fans in awe of their cross-border friendship.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, with many calling them “adorable” and expressing their desire to see the two collaborate professionally in the future.

Ameesha and Imran have previously made headlines for their warm equation, and their old video had even sparked dating rumours. However, Ameesha had clarified in the past that the two were just friends and that the video was a fun, impromptu moment.

This birthday wish now feels like another reminder that art, music and friendship often travel further than politics. For fans on both sides of the border, Imran and Ameesha’s bond is proof that love for cinema and old friendships can survive even during tense times.