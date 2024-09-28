Pak actress Hiba Bukhari spotted with baby bump, video viral

Islamabad: Pakistani star Hiba Bukhari, known for her back-to-back hit dramas such as Radd and the ongoing success Jaan Nisar, has been making headlines recently not only for her professional achievements but also for her personal life.

Rumors of Hiba’s pregnancy have been circulating for some time, with much speculation about whether she and her husband, fellow actor Arez Ahmed, were expecting their first child. The couple has been in the news after Nadia Khan hinted at the pregnancy, sparking widespread gossip.

In response, Hiba and Arez addressed the rumors through a video on their YouTube channel, where they criticized the spread of false information and clickbait headlines about their alleged baby news. They made it clear that the rumors were untrue at the time.

However, it has now been confirmed that Hiba is indeed expecting her first child. Currently in London for the HUM Awards 2024, Hiba was recently spotted in a stylish bodycon dress paired with a jacket, proudly revealing her baby bump. The video of her outing has gone viral online, with fans sharing their excitement and well-wishes for the couple.

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony on January 7, 2022, are now looking forward to welcoming their first child together.