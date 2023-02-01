Pak actress Noor Bukhari calls Kangana Ranaut a ‘characterless woman’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for her controversial statements and tweets. She has been embroiled in new controversy just after the SRK-starrer Pathaan hit the theaters. In a thread of tweets, she directly or indirectly made it clear that she is not happy with Pathaan’s success at the box office.

In some of her tweets, she even dragged religion while in some others she tried to relate politics with the success of the movie. From common social media users to celebrities, many people expressed their opinions under her Twitter posts.

Popular Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari is the latest celebrity to react to Kangana’s tweets. Noor’s reaction came after reading Kangana’s one of the tweets where she lambasted Pathaan makers for showing Pakistan and ISI in a good light.

After observing all the ‘hate’ Kangana Ranaut is trying to spread, Noor Bukhari shared her opinion on her Instagram story. She wrote, “I actually use to like her acting but the hate she has for our country shows how small she is characterless woman.” She also attached Kangana’s tweets on her story.

Kangana’s tweet reads, ”All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan.”

All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success?Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

The tweet further reads, ”Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies.”

Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

In one of her tweets, she even wrote, ”I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan.”

I do believe Indian Muslims are patriotic and very different from Afghan Pathans … the crux is India will never be Afghanistan, we all know what is happening in Afghanistan,it’s beyond hell there, so apt name for the movie Pathan according to its storyline is the Indian Pathan🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Pakistan’s social media personality Zunaira Inam also shared her opinion on Bollywood fetishizing Pakistani Muslim women in Indian movies.

She wrote, ”So let me get this straight, Bollywood hates Pakistani men and shows them all as namazi topi wearing fanatics but it fetishizes Pakistani women as sexy, bikini wearing ISI agents? I…don’t know how to feel about this. Check out her tweet.