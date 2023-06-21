Pak Army chief included in body formed for economic revival

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2023 6:34 pm IST
Pak Army Chief
Pak Army Chief- IANS

Islamabad: The Pakistan government has constituted a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to provide an impetus to its efforts for economic revival — to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and comprising the Army chief and federal ministers.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Also Read
Pakistan imposes ban on Holi celebrations in varsities

“Pursuant to the meeting held on Friday with regard to attracting investment from GCC countries in the fields of defence, agriculture, minerals, IT and energy, the Prime Minister is pleased to constitute a Special Investment Facilitation Council,” the notification read.

MS Education Academy

The announcement came a day after the government unveiled an elaborate �Economic Revival Plan’ with a view to capitalise on Pakistan’s untapped potentials in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.

The plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Sharif in Islamabad, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, Chief Ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and other high-ranking government officials.

At the meeting, General Munir had assured all-out support to complement the government’s plan for the revival of the economy.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st June 2023 6:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button