Pakistan imposes ban on Holi celebrations on campus

Pakistan’s Higher Education Commission on Tuesday imposed a ban on celebrations of the Holi festival on the university campuses in the country.

In a notice issued for banning the Holi celebration, the executive director of the commission Dr. Shaista Sohail mentioned, ‘While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm’.

“Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country’s identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse,” said the statement.

The notice was issued after several videos of the Holi festival celebrations at Quaid-i-Azam University located in Islamabad went viral on social media.

Reacting to the notice, a journalist wrote, ‘Welcome to Pakistan where our ancient Holi festival is banned in universities. HEC has issued an announcement after students celebrated Holi.

Islamabad must understand that Holi/Diwali is part of the Sindhi culture —Islamabad neither accepts our Sindhi language nor does it honor the Hindu festivals.

Let’s see the champion of Human Rights politicians, especially Mr. Bilawal Bhutto who keeps pointing finger at others and lecturing on Islamophobia. Will he and others oppose it?’