‘Pak-born’ Hyderabad man produces Indian passport in HC, raises questions

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn before the Telangana High Court, a 35-year-old man from Yakutpura, described by authorities as Pakistan-born, produced an Indian passport during appeal proceedings despite repeatedly claiming he had never applied for or possessed one.

The man had challenged a single-judge order that upheld police action requiring him to obtain a Long-Term Visa (LTV), allegedly due to his Pakistani origin.

Appearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, he maintained that he was born in Hyderabad and was being harassed by the police.

Passport produced after denial

During the hearing, passport authorities and police informed the court that no Indian passport had been issued in his name. However, the man then produced a passport, stating that he had obtained it in 2022.

The bench recorded the submissions on February 25. Following the development and subsequent arguments, the appeal was dismissed as withdrawn after his counsel sought permission to do so. The court granted liberty to the authorities to initiate appropriate legal action.

Authorities dispute birth claim

Authorities submitted that the man was born to a Hyderabad-origin woman married to a Pakistani national. While he claimed to have been born locally, officials contended that he was born in Pakistan and brought to India as a toddler when his mother returned due to domestic issues.

Also Read India leaps 8 spots in global passport index

His name was allegedly included in his mother’s Pakistani passport, which prompted authorities to insist that he apply for a Long-Term Visa.

Affidavit raises questions

The court noted that as recently as July 2025, the man had filed an affidavit stating that he did not possess an Indian passport. The bench also questioned why the passport was not disclosed during repeated police visits.

“We were hearing him patiently under the impression that some innocent citizen is being harassed, but the progression of the matter indicates otherwise,” the bench observed.

The court further pointed to inconsistencies in the names appearing on the passports he produced, expressing concern over the contradictions.

Appeal withdrawn, action permitted

Following strong remarks from the bench, the man’s counsel sought permission to withdraw the appeal, which was allowed.

The court granted liberty to the authorities to proceed in accordance with the law.