Pak has become epicentre of terror, must abandon this path: PM Modi’s advice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called out Pakistan over its role in fostering and sponsoring terrorism from its soil, stating that all the terror activities across the world today find their ‘roots’ in the neighbouring nation.

In a wide-ranging interview with the US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi said that Pakistan has become the epicentre of terror, causing immense suffering not just to India but to the entire world.

“Wherever terror strikes in the world, the trail somehow leads to Pakistan. Let’s take the September 11th attacks, for example. The main mastermind behind it, Osama bin Laden, where did he eventually emerge from? He had taken refuge in Pakistan. The world has recognised that in a way terrorism and the terrorist mindset are deeply rooted in Pakistan. Today, it stands as an epicentre of terror, not just for India but for the world,” PM Modi pointed out.

Further, in firm advice, the Prime Minister asked the neighbouring nation to abandon its path of self-sponsored terrorism for the larger good of its people.

He also said that the people of Pakistan deserve a future free from violence and fear and wished that it learns from its mistakes and chooses the correct path.

“We repeatedly asked them what good could come from this path. We have urged them to abandon the path of state-sponsored terrorism for good, “What do you hope to gain by surrendering your nation to lawless forces?” he remarked.

Sharing insights on his efforts to broker peace with Pakistan, PM Modi told Lex Fridman about India’s sincere efforts to establish peace and also recalled his visit to Lahore to invite his Pakistani counterpart to his swearing-in ceremony but sadly the ‘noble attempts were met with hostility’.

“When I became PM, I specially invited Pakistan to my swearing-in ceremony so that we could turn over a new leaf. Yet, every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal. We sincerely hope that wisdom prevails upon them and they choose the path of peace,” he further said.