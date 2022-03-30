Pak: Imran Khan orders PTI members not to attend no-confidence motion

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly not to participate in the no-confidence motion either by abstaining from voting or not attending the session on March 31.

Khan “strictly” directed PTI’s members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to not participate in the no-confidence motion against him and warned them of action if they disobey the orders, reported Geo News.

In a letter to PTI MNAs, Khan said, “All the members of the (PTI) in the National Assembly shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda.”

PM Imran Khan warned the party lawmakers that “every or any” violation of the directions would be treated as an “express defection” in terms of Article 63(A).

The letter also mentioned that designated PTI members would speak during the debate on the no-confidence motion, reported Geo News.

The letter comes after the Opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly moved a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan’s government on Monday, as he tried to shore up a wavering coalition over accusations of mismanagement and foreign policy bungles.

The lower house will start debating the motion on Thursday and Imran Khan has tried to steady the ship ahead of a likely no-confidence vote next week.

The prime minister is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of dragging the country into deeper economic turmoil.

No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and PM Imran Khan is the third premier to face the challenge, reported Geo News.

As the political situation intensifies, the prime minister had Sunday revealed that “foreign elements” were involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, “Some of our own people” are being used in this regard. But the Opposition has turned down such claims.

Addressing a charged PDM rally in Islamabad yesterday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said no foreign powers were working against the incumbent government as the prime minister himself was the “biggest threat” to the country.

Meanwhile, Khan has lost the majority after its key ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The PTI government lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament following the late-night development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 31.

The joint opposition has 177 members in the National Assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways, while the Imran Khan-led government has left with 164 MNAs.