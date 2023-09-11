HCA requests BCCI to reschedule Pak vs. NZ match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Pakistan vs New Zealand warm-up match for the World Cup 2023, originally set for September 29, may be rescheduled due to requests from the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The HCA has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reconsider the match date because of the Milad un Nabi and Ganesh Visarjan festivals in the city on September 28.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, security agencies have also raised objections to hosting back-to-back World Cup 2023 matches on October 9 and 10 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Previously, the Hyderabad police had informed the HCA that providing security for two matches, especially the October 10 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, would be challenging.

World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad

Following are the World Cup 2023 matches scheduled in Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Netherlands on October 6 New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10

Hyderabad is not the only city seeking rescheduling of World Cup matches. Earlier, the India vs Pakistan match was originally scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15 but was later rescheduled as it coincided with the first day of the Navratri festival.

In another instance, the match between Pakistan and England, originally scheduled for November 12 in Kolkata, was moved to November 11 to avoid coinciding with the Kali Puja festival.

Milad un Nabi, Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad

This year, the date of Milad un Nabi coincides with Ganesh Visarjan in Hyderabad. Both are going to be celebrated on September 28, 2023.

In view of this, many organisations including Seerat-un-Nabi Academy and Markazi Anjuman E Qadria have decided not to hold the Milad un Nabi procession this year.

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament for Hyderabad, appealed to the public to maintain peace in the state. He stated, “There are some miscreants in society who are waiting for the opportunity to disturb the peace of the state. However, I know that the people of Telangana will not allow anyone to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state.”

In view of the festivals in Telangana, it is urged to reschedule the World Cup match scheduled on September 29.