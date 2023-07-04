Pak woman arrested for staying illegally in Noida, Police inofrms central agencies informed

Noida: Central agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration, and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad have been informed about a Pakistani woman who was arrested in Greater Noida for illegally staying in the country, police said on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that the woman arrived in India in May with her four children without valid documents to stay with a Greater Noida man, whom she had befriended through the online game PUBG in 2019.

“The Pakistani woman, identified as Seema Ghulam Haider, has been arrested. The Greater Noida man Sachin Meena, who sheltered her, and his father Netrapal Singh, who knew about the couple, have also been arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told reporters.

“The Pakistani woman’s four children — aged seven years and below — will be produced in a competent court here and further action would be taken on the court’s direction,” Khan said.

An FIR in the case has been lodged at the local Rabupura police station under provisions of the Foreigners Act, the Passport (Entry into India) Act and section 120B (party to criminal conspiracy) and 34 (act done by several people with common intention), he said.

“Central agencies, including the Bureau of Immigration, and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad have been informed about the case,” the DCP Greater Noida said.

Seema Haider, around 30 years old, had come to meet Meena, around 25 years old, and the duo had planned to stay together in Greater Noida.

Meena, who runs a provision store, lives in Ambedkar Colony in Rabupura area, according to police.

Seema Haider hails from the Sindh province of Pakistan and married Ghulam Haider in 2014. They lived together in Karachi till 2019 when he moved to Saudi Arabia for work, police said.

The couple did not have a happy marriage and in 2019, Seema Haider got in touch with Meena while playing the online game PUBG and eventually got close to the extent that she decided to come to India with her children, police added.