Pakistan: 6 terrorists, soldier killed in clash with security forces

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th October 2023 5:37 pm IST
Islamabad: At least six terrorists and a soldier were killed on Saturday during a clash between security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali area of the district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement on Saturday night.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which six terrorists were killed while eight terrorists got injured,” the ISPR said, adding that a 33-year-old security personnel had also lost his life in the clash.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and targeted killing of innocent civilians, said the statement.

Sanitisation of the area has been carried out to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, it added.

