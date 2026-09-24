Islamabad: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special song, “Ek Doojay Kay Dil-o-Jaan”, to mark Saudi Arabia’s National Day and celebrate the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Released on Wednesday, September 23, the Urdu-Arabic song highlights the friendship and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The lyrics include the line, “Ye rishta hai apni shaan, ek doojay ke dil aur jaan, Saudia-Pakistan,” reflecting the close bond between the two countries.

Watch the video here

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Houthis are attacking us, time to activate the Mecca Pact.



Pakistan: We can't send forces, but worry not, here is a song. pic.twitter.com/DiRQSX3y4i — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) September 24, 2026

The around four-and-a-half-minute production also refers to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, while highlighting themes of peace and shared values.

Saudi Arabia observes its National Day on September 23, commemorating the unification of the Kingdom in 1932 under King Abdulaziz.

The song comes weeks after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in Makkah on August 7.

In a separate video, ISPR highlighted the historical links between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, including ties dating back to the period before Pakistan’s creation.

The latest release follows an earlier musical tribute issued after the signing of the three-way defence agreement. That song featured Arabic, Urdu and Turkish and focused on the partnership between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.