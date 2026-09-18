Pakistan vows to defend Saudi Arabia ‘to any extent’

Islamabad: Pakistan has pledged to defend Saudi Arabia “to any extent” required by Riyadh, with its military spokesperson reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to the kingdom and the protection of Islam’s two holiest sites.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), made the remarks in an interview with Arab News on Thursday, September 17.

“We will go to any extent for the security of Grand Mosque and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).To any extent as asked and required by our Saudi brothers,” Chaudhry said.

He said Pakistan’s politico-military leadership remained in continuous contact with the Saudi leadership over the situation.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan Army says its support for Saudi Arabia goes beyond diplomacy. “We will go to any extent,” Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry tells Arab News https://t.co/694ZY1zd6E pic.twitter.com/5wA7MfCsqU — Arab News (@arabnews) September 17, 2026

“It should be clear that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Saudi brothers and sisters. There should be no doubt about it,” he said.

“So, in a nutshell, we are there and will continue to defend the kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any aggression,” Chaudhry added.

In a separate clip posted on X, Chaudhry said Pakistan was “already there” for the protection of Haramain Sharifain and Saudi Arabia.

“Our commitment to Saudi security is unconditional. It stems from a deep-rooted, historical and unbreakable bond between the people of Pakistan and the people of Saudi Arabia, between the political and the military leadership of both countries,” he said.

He added that Islamabad was working “very earnestly and sincerely” with regional countries and others to seek a “negotiated, peaceful outcome” to the complex situation.

Houthi drone intercepted near Makkah

Chaudhry’s comments came after Saudi authorities said on Wednesday, September 16, that their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it entered the holy city’s prohibited airspace.

The Houthis denied targeting Makkah or any Islamic holy site. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected the allegation, saying the group’s operations were directed at Saudi targets.

The incident came amid a wider escalation involving Saudi Arabia and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has carried out further attacks against Saudi territory.

Saudi Civil Defence reported on X that falling debris from an intercepted drone killed one person and injured two others in Taif on Thursday.

Separately, drones originating from Iraq damaged three pumping stations along Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline, temporarily disrupting the key oil-export route.

Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement

Pakistan’s assurance comes weeks after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement on August 7.

The pact provides for collective defence, treating an armed attack against any one of the three signatories as an attack against all. Its full operational provisions have not been made public.

Also Read Pakistan ready to fulfil obligations under Mecca pact: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that Islamabad’s obligations under the agreement were clear.

“Mecca Agreement applies to us, and we will fulfil our duty,” Asif told Geo News.

He said Pakistan’s responsibility to protect the Muslim holy sites existed independently of the agreement and that details of any potential military response would not be discussed publicly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed support for Riyadh, saying Pakistan stood “shoulder to shoulder” with Saudi Arabia and condemning the reported drone incident.