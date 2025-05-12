Pakistan celebrates ‘victory’ against India; Shahid Afridi claims, ‘They underestimated us’

Pakistanis are celebrating their presumed ‘victory’ against India, many carrying national flags and dancing on the streets. Among the prominent was former cricketer Shahid Afridi, who led a rally in Karachi, praising the armed forces

A video of Afridi’s rally has gone viral on social media platforms. He heaped praises on the Pakistani armed forces, calling them ‘unbreakable.‘

Speaking to local Pakistani media, Afridi boasted, “Our army has shown who is stronger. They (Indians) underestimated us. They had no idea about our skills or the technology that we use. Try to engage in a war, and the world will come to know who is stronger.”

He alleged that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is responsible for reportedly damaging India’s image globally. “You (Modi) do not allow cricket teams to Pakistan. There is so much hate generated there against us. What kind of mindset is it?” he questioned.

“Innocent children and civilians were martyred. Show me one proof that the Pakistani army targeted Indian civilians?” he questioned.

On May 7, Pakistani mortar shelling has resulted in the death of several Kashmiris, including children, residing along the Line of Control (LoC), especially in the Rajouri and Poonch districts. The following day, atleast 15 Indian Kashmiri civilians, including a soldier, were killed in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor districts.

“How can you (India) blame Pakistan without a proper investigation? I congratulate the Pakistan Army,” he claimed.

He also claimed that his country is a peace-loving nation. “Pakistan has suffered from terrorism for a long time. We have lost many soldiers to it,” he reportedly said.

He further congratulated former Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating the young politician bravely faced international media and stood for his country.

Apart from Afridi’s, several videos have emerged showing jubilant Pakistanis dancing and chanting, “Pakistan, Pakistan.”

According to Dawn, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced ‘Youm-i-Tashakkur’ (Day of Gratitude), attended by children to elderly people.

From flag marches to processions by different political and social organisations, Pakistanis are celebrating what they perceive as a ‘victory’ over the Indian Armed forces, a claim not grounded in fact.