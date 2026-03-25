Pakistan condemns Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi life imprisonment

Pakistan has condemned the 30-year harsh life imprisonment of Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi, calling it politically motivated and an attempt to silence the dissent of those advocating the legitimate rights of the Kashmiri people.

The previous day, a Delhi court sentenced the Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief to life imprisonment for conspiring to commit a crime against the State. The court awarded life sentences to Andrabi under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A of the erstwhile IPC.

Also Read Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi sentences to life imprisonment in UAPA case

Her two associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment in the case.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry urged the international community to take immediate notice of this development and hold India accountable for its actions.

“Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and protection of their political, social and human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and a fair trial,” said the released statement.

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Pakistan Condemns Sentences Awarded to Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, and Nahida Nasreen; Calls for International Attention to Human Rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

🔗⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ukZzXz9z3Q — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 25, 2026

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also called for reviewing the life sentence of separatist Asiya Andrabi and reducing it to the earlier provision of 14 years.

“This life imprisonment till the person is alive should be abolished in the whole country. It should be 14 years like it used to be before,” Mufti told reporters here.

Pleading for her release on compassionate grounds, Kashmir’s chief preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Wednesday said the life imprisonment handed down to Andrabi stood out for “severity and harshness.”

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also called for reconsidering the life term sentence given to Andrabi on humanitarian grounds.

“We have differences with her ideology and her way of doing things, but humanity requires that, as she is an aged woman who has already spent several years in jail, her sentence should be reconsidered,” Mufti said.

The PDP president said Andrabi should be released on parole.

“I appeal that it (sentence) should be reconsidered. The Government of India has already released many people on parole. She should also be released on parole, even if it is conditional, and her conviction should be reviewed on humanitarian grounds,” she said.

Mirwaiz, in a post on X said, “The sentencing of Asiya Andrabi sahiba and her colleagues Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen is a matter of concern. Given the years already spent in detention, the sentence stands out for its severity and harshness.”

The sentencing of Asiya Andrabi sahiba and her colleagues Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen is a matter of concern. Given the years already spent in detention, the sentence stands out for its severity and harshness . We hope that in line with democratic principles, and on… — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) March 25, 2026

The former Hurriyat Conference chairman hoped that the case of Andrabi and her associates would be reviewed on compassionate grounds.

“We hope that in line with democratic principles, and on humanitarian grounds, their case be reviewed with sensitivity and compassion, especially considering Asiya ji’s age and health and they be released,” he added.