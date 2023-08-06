Pakistan cricket team to play in World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan has decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

In a press release issued on August 6, Sunday, Pakistan said that “it has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics,” adding that the “bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”

The country said that its decision shows its ‘constructive and responsible’ approach vis-à-vis India’s ‘intransigent’ attitude, “as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.”

Pakistan, however, expressed ‘deep concerns’ about the security of its cricket team. “We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India,” it stated.