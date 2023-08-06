Pakistan cricket team to play in World Cup 2023 in India

The country said that its decision shows its 'constructive and responsible' approach vis-à-vis India’s 'intransigent' attitude, "as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 6th August 2023 8:05 pm IST
pakistan
File photo

Pakistan has decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, its foreign ministry said in a statement.

BookMyMBBS

In a press release issued on August 6, Sunday, Pakistan said that “it has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics,” adding that the “bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations.”

The country said that its decision shows its ‘constructive and responsible’ approach vis-à-vis India’s ‘intransigent’ attitude, “as the latter had refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.”

MS Education Academy

Pakistan, however, expressed ‘deep concerns’ about the security of its cricket team. “We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that the full safety and security of the Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India,” it stated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 6th August 2023 8:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button