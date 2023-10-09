Pakistan criticises Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on ‘Sindhu’ as ‘highly irresponsible’

Baloch said it is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:56 pm IST
UP Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for GIS
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, saying his “highly irresponsible remarks” on taking back “Sindhu” – the southern Sindh province – is a matter of “grave concern”.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Addressing a two-day National Sindhi Convention, Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back “Sindhu” – now in Pakistan.

Also Read
There is no reason India cannot take back ‘Sindh’: Yogi Adityanath

Responding to media queries on the issue, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the politician’s provocative remarks are inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and reflect a perverse view of history.

MS Education Academy

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Baloch said it is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

She urged India to resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist designs.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button