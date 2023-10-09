Pakistan criticises Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on ‘Sindhu’ as ‘highly irresponsible’

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remarks, saying his “highly irresponsible remarks” on taking back “Sindhu” – the southern Sindh province – is a matter of “grave concern”.

Addressing a two-day National Sindhi Convention, Adityanath on Sunday said if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back “Sindhu” – now in Pakistan.

Responding to media queries on the issue, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the politician’s provocative remarks are inspired by the gratuitous assertion of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) and reflect a perverse view of history.

“We condemn the highly irresponsible remarks made by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

Baloch said it is a matter of grave concern that such ideas are being increasingly peddled by BJP-RSS combine to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

She urged India to resolve disputes with neighbouring countries, and work with them to build a peaceful and prosperous South Asia instead of nurturing hegemonic and expansionist designs.